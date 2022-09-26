Katrina Kaif adorably interacts with students at her mom’s school; Hrithik, Ranveer, Anushka comment
Katrina Kaif had a ball of a time as she celebrated Founders Day at her mom’s school.
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently visited her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s school Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The actress was invited as a special guest on the occasion of Founder’s Day, and she was seen dancing along with the students of the school. Videos of Katrina and the kids dancing to the Arabic Kuthu song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's movie Beast went viral on social media. Now, Katrina has herself shared a post on Instagram, in which she shared what an amazing time she had with the students.
Katrina took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos. The first picture shows Katrina cutting the ribbon, with her mother Suzanne and brother Sebastian standing behind her. The next picture shows Katrina smiling as she interacted with a student. Next is a video clip in which Katrina is seen giving high-fives to students, while the next picture shows her inaugurating one of the classrooms. In the last picture, the actress can be seen dancing on stage along with the kids.
Sharing the beautiful pictures, Katrina wrote, “Celebrating Founders Day On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time. We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, Following out 2021 fundraiser. Am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school , along with my brother sebastein who has spent the last year helping along side my mom , it’s a truly beautiful school .”
Hrithik Roshan wrote a comment on the post that read, “Amazing,”, while Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis. Anushka Sharma also dropped heart emojis, while Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Awwww that’s just lovely.”
On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will release on 4th November 2022. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.
