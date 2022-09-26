Katrina Kaif adorably interacts with students at her mom’s school; Hrithik, Ranveer, Anushka comment

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently visited her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s school Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The actress was invited as a special guest on the occasion of Founder’s Day, and she was seen dancing along with the students of the school. Videos of Katrina and the kids dancing to the Arabic Kuthu song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's movie Beast went viral on social media. Now, Katrina has herself shared a post on Instagram, in which she shared what an amazing time she had with the students.



Katrina took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos. The first picture shows Katrina cutting the ribbon, with her mother Suzanne and brother Sebastian standing behind her. The next picture shows Katrina smiling as she interacted with a student. Next is a video clip in which Katrina is seen giving high-fives to students, while the next picture shows her inaugurating one of the classrooms. In the last picture, the actress can be seen dancing on stage along with the kids.