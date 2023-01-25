Katrina Kaif aka Zoya drops a hint on Pathaan’s ‘Dangerous’ mission; Deepika Padukone REACTS

Pathaan, the highly anticipated spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role is finally hitting the theatres today (January 25, Wednesday). The much-awaited film, which marks SRK's comeback to the silver screen as a leading man after a long gap of over 4 years, is the latest installment of Yash Raj Films' spy universe after the Tiger series and War. The expectations are riding high on the Siddharth Anand directorial after the release of its fantastic trailer. Katrina Kaif aka Zoya drops a major hint on Pathaan's dangerous mission

As Pathaan is gearing up for a massive release, Katrina Kaif aka Zoya, who is the leading lady of the Tiger film series and one of the first members of YRF's spy universe, took to her official Instagram handle and made a special post. Katrina dropped a major hint on Pathaan's dangerous mission on her Instagram story, along with her still from Tiger. "My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don't reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now - Zoya," reads her post. Check out Katrina Kaif's Instagram story below:

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's post Interestingly, Deepika Padukone, who plays the female lead in Pathaan, re-posted Katrina Kaif's Instagram story on her official handle with a lovely sticker reaction. This newly developed friendship between the once-arch-rivals has totally left both their fans and Bollywood's loyal audiences, highly excited. The cine-goers are now eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to share the screen in one of the YRF's spy films, and are hoping this dream might come true in Pathaan itself. Check out Deepika Padukone's Insta story below:

About Pathaan The highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer is written and directed by the talented filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Pathaan features renowned actor John Abraham as the lead antagonist. Deepika Padukone is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan as a leading lady for the fourth time in her acting career for the film. Pathaan features a stellar supporting cast including senior actress Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Tiger star Salman Khan is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film, which is produced by Aditya Chopra under the prestigious banner Yash Raj Films.

