Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Aditya & others posing in this throwback photo makes us want them do a film together

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others pose for a perfect throwback photo and we definitely want to see them back in action. Check it out right here.

We all remember how fun it was to see all these celebrities come together as a part of the Dream Team, don't we? Every time, anyone from the team appeared together seemed to have fun revelations to make, of often, lead to fun conversations from their trips as well. We came across this photo of , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, and , and all we want right now is to see the 5 of them in a film together.

During the Koffee with Karan episode when Katrina appeared with , the latter let us in or how it all began and so many other things for that matter. While we have seen some of them do films together, what we think would be a total treat is to see all 5 of them in one single film, and making it a grand success, to say the least. We have seen them off-screen, but who knows how interesting it would be to see all of them on-screen?

Check out Katrina Kaif's photo with the Dream team right here:

(ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif joins the likes of Salman Khan and others, extends support to daily wage earners in Maharashtra)

Meanwhile, Katrina has been in the news off late for her contribution to support the daily wage earners in collaboration with De'Haat. The actress has in fact, also pledged to support the PM CARES fund set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and she has been constantly spreading awareness regarding what has been, and how it is important to stay home during the Coronavirus lockdown, among other things.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×