Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Top 10 on Google's Most Searched Asian 2022; See full list

2022 is almost on the verge of ending. While everyone is busy preparing their new year's resolutions, Google has come out with their list of the most searched Asians in 2022. Well, the list has a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan , Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, and others but what caught our attention was the name of actresses like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt , and Priyanka Chopra coming in the top 10 list. Scroll down to check the top 10 list.

At the number 1 spot of the top 10 Google most searched Asian is the popular Korean band BTS V. This band has found its fan following across the globe and everyone loves their songs. On number 2 is Jungkook and then on number 3 is the popular Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was murdered recently. Then comes Jimin on the fourth position followed by the legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar on the fifth position. The 6th spot is taken by Lisa followed by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra on the 7th , 8th and 9th spot. The last in this list is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Alia Bhatt work front

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her maternity break. She recently gave birth to her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has her Hollywood debut The Heart Of Stone.

Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.