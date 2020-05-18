Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt hanging out together at parties in throwback photos will remind you of your BFFs

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been setting friendship goals in Bollywood for the longest time. We stumbled upon some throwback photos of Katrina and Alia hanging out together and they will surely make you miss your friends.

Among the popular BFFS duo in Bollywood, and have always managed to leave fans in awe of their bond. From commenting on each other’s photos on social media to hanging out together at parties, Katrina and Alia have always been the picture-perfect BFFS on Bollywood. While it has been a while since we saw the two gorgeous stars of Bollywood hanging out together, their throwback photos surely keep doing rounds on social media.

Speaking of this, we stumbled upon some of Katrina and Alia’s throwback photos from previous years that are a sweet reminder of their bond. In one of the photos, we get to see Katrina posing with her BFF Alia who is seen leaning on her sister Shaheen Bhatt while striking a pose with her friends. The adorable photo surely is a sweet reminder of Alia and Katrina’s friendship. In another photo, we get to see Alia and Katrina hanging out with and . The adorable duo was all smiles as they chilled out together.

Also Read|Is Ranbir Kapoor the 'multitalented loved one' to give Alia Bhatt a new haircut amid lockdown?

In another picture that had stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra, we get to see Alia and Katrina goofing around and smiling while posing with the entire squad. These throwback photos of Alia and Katrina will surely make you miss the divas a bit more amid the lockdown.

Check out throwback photos of Katrina and Alia:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Alia and Katrina are staying at home and not stepping out. Katrina has been keeping her fans updated about her lockdown shenanigans on social media. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sooryavanshi with . It was supposed to release in March but has been postponed owing to lockdown. On the other hand, Alia is gearing up for two releases this year. One is Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the other one is Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji and it also stars .

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×