  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif is all hearts as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys the company of ‘chirping birds’ in London; Watch

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding
1955 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif is all hearts as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys the company of ‘chirping birds’ in London; WatchKatrina Kaif is all hearts as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys the company of ‘chirping birds’ in London; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja jetted off to London as the actress shared sneak-peek from the airplane, and after reaching London, Sonam Kapoor has been chilling and today, this Neerja actress took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen enjoying the nature along with the company of chirping birds and her caption read, “No filter, just amazing natural light also chirping birds make me…”

Soon after, Katrina Kaif left a heart emoticon on the video and well, we too were all hearts. Prior to the lockdown, Sonam and Anand Ahuja had flown from London to Delhi to be with his family, and after a three-month stay in the capital, Sonam flew to Mumbai to be with her family ahead of her birthday. On Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the Bharat actress as she shared a photo from her mehendi ceremony.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. Apart from that, the actress is due for a thriller with director Sujoy Ghosh, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind and although the shooting was to kick-start in June 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed.

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No filter, just amazing natural light also chirping birds make me

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement