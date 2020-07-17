Katrina Kaif is all hearts as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja enjoys the company of ‘chirping birds’ in London; Watch

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding

A few days back, Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja jetted off to London as the actress shared sneak-peek from the airplane, and after reaching London, Sonam Kapoor has been chilling and today, this Neerja actress took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen enjoying the nature along with the company of chirping birds and her caption read, “No filter, just amazing natural light also chirping birds make me…”

Soon after, left a heart emoticon on the video and well, we too were all hearts. Prior to the lockdown, Sonam and Anand Ahuja had flown from London to Delhi to be with his family, and after a three-month stay in the capital, Sonam flew to Mumbai to be with her family ahead of her birthday. On Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the Bharat actress as she shared a photo from her mehendi ceremony.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. Apart from that, the actress is due for a thriller with director Sujoy Ghosh, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind and although the shooting was to kick-start in June 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed.

