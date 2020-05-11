Katrina Kaif is all hearts while Kriti Sanon sends a virtual hug to an emotional Arjun Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon were among the celebs who reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s emotional message on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Arjun expressed his inability to handle lockdown and also sent out a message for fans and their moms.

A day back, everyone in Bollywood celebrated Mother’s Day and wished their mums by sharing adorable posts for them on social media. However, for actor , it was a weird day as he missed his late mother Mona Kapoor. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared an emotional video where he urged everyone to spend time with their moms. Seeing the same, several celebs like , Kriti Sanon, Tahira Kashyap, Rhea Kapoor and others reacted to Arjun’s emotional request.

Katrina, who often pulls Arjun’s leg on social media, took to his comments and left a heart emoticon for him to send out to love to him on Mother’s Day as he missed his late mom, Mona Kapoor. On the other hand, Arjun’s Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon also sent out a big hug to Arjun as he got emotional on the occasion. She wrote to Arjun, “Biggg warm virtual hug to you! Have sent it.. should be reaching soon since there’s no traffic.” Cousin Rhea Kapoor also commented on Arjun’s video and wrote, “Love you Chach.”

Tahira wrote, “lots of love and a big hug to you Arjun.” Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Ayesha Shroff also showered love on Arjun on the occasion of Mother’s Day. His close friend, Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Paaaaaajiiiiiii loveeeee you. Big tight hug.” Seeing the same, Arjun seemed to be overwhelmed and he thanked everyone for their love.

Check out the reactions of Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others to Arjun’s video:

Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there.

Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever. pic.twitter.com/tx7RHor3In — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrated Mother’s Day a day back on social media by remembering their moms with sweet photos. Katrina Kaif too shared an adorable photo with her mom on social media that left everyone in awe. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with . The film was supposed to release on March 20, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, it has been postponed.

Credits :Instagram

