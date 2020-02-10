Katrina Kaif is all praises for Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer Malang; Urges fans to watch it

Katrina Kaif has praised the performance of the star cast of the movie Malang through the medium of an Instagram post. Read on to know more.

If there is one movie which has been making the most number of headlines off late, it is definitely the action thriller Malang. The movie hit the theatre screens on February 7, 2020 and has been receiving praises and positive response from the audience as well as the film critics. The latest to comment on the movie is Bollywood diva . The Sooryavanshi actress has recently shared an Instagram post in which she has shared her views about the same.

Katrina has shared a poster of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur along with the post in which she writes, “Well done to the entire team of Malang.” The Bharat actress further applauded Aditya with a ‘fire’ and ‘clap’ emoticon implying that she is quite impressed with his performance in the movie. She also urged all her fans to watch the movie if they haven’t watched it yet. Katrina and Aditya previously collaborated together for the movie Fitoor.

Check out her Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur on link up rumours with Disha Patani: It’s just part of the game)

Talking about Malang, the movie features Aditya Roy Kapur and in the lead roles. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri who is accredited with super hits like Aashiqui 2. It has been co – produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress will be next seen in the movie Sooryavanshi in which she has been roped in opposite . The movie has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

Credits :Instagram

Read More