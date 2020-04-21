Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are all things fashionable and fabulous in this PHOTO from Zero promotions

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's photo from Zero promotions have always garnered quite our attention and here's another one. Check it out.

and are two of the finest divas in Bollywood and we definitely can't seem to get enough of the duo's fashion sense. Time and again, they have given out major fashion inspiration, sometimes twinning, sometimes pulling off super glam outfits, and all other times, keeping it casual but chic. One such time when they both had us totally gushing over their sense of fashion is during the promotions of their film together, Zero.

During Zero, the divas have pulled off some of the finest outfits we have seen them and time and again, their wardrobe from the promotions catches our attention, all for the right reasons. We came across this photo of the two where they are posing for a photo as Kat holds on to Anushka and it is just as adorable as it is trendy. Katrina is looking stunning in a summer dress with white heels while Anushka pulled off an all blue look and paired her outfit with contrasting orange-red heels.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Zero and the actress is working on other things right now and has been keeping busy. Katrina, on the other hand, has upcoming film Sooryavanshi with . The movie was one of the most awaited films of the year, however, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown lead to he movie being postponed indefinitely.

Credits :Instagram

