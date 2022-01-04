Katrina Kaif and her mom smilingly pose from the newlyweds' sea-facing 'home sweet home'; PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most trending couples of Bollywood. They have been taking the internet by storm from their marriage pictures and even whenever they are spotted at the airport. Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport as he was leaving for the shoot of his next film. Katrina was also seen in the car who came to see him off. And today, the actress has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories giving a glimpse of her relaxing time with her mother.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina is seen posing smilingly while her mother is looking at the sea and enjoying the view. The mother and daughter are spending their evening perfectly. The actress is wearing a peach colour t-shirt with her hair tied up in a ponytail. She wrote, “mommmmm and meee.” Along with these, she also gave a glimpse of her home. It looks like the actress loves the garden and has created an urban jungle for her. She proudly calls it ‘my cosy corner’.

Earlier in the day, she shared a series of pictures in which she flaunted her mangalsutra. The actress is wearing a brown sweater with her hair open.