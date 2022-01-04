Katrina Kaif and her mom smilingly pose from the newlyweds' sea-facing 'home sweet home'; PIC
Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina is seen posing smilingly while her mother is looking at the sea and enjoying the view. The mother and daughter are spending their evening perfectly. The actress is wearing a peach colour t-shirt with her hair tied up in a ponytail. She wrote, “mommmmm and meee.” Along with these, she also gave a glimpse of her home. It looks like the actress loves the garden and has created an urban jungle for her. She proudly calls it ‘my cosy corner’.
Earlier in the day, she shared a series of pictures in which she flaunted her mangalsutra. The actress is wearing a brown sweater with her hair open.
Take a look at the picture here:
Talking about her films, Katrina has started shooting with Vijay Sethupathi last month for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. It will release in December 2022. The announcement was made last month. Apart from this, Katrina will now head to New Delhi to shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The final leg of the shoot will go on for 15 days.
Also Read: For Katrina Kaif, 'home sweet home' is all about her love for mangalsutra in comfy attire; PHOTOS