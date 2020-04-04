Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif light up our Saturday with a stunning sun kissed selfie; Check it out

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif took to Instagram to share a stunning sun kissed selfie on Instagram. The two divas painted a pretty picture and added a touch of brightness to our weekend. Check it out.

Actor is currently spending her time at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. But, she isn’t alone and has the perfect company of her sister Isabelle Kaif with her. The two sisters often share stunning photos while chilling at home. But, more recently, Katrina and Isabelle have been sharing videos of doing household chores themselves as their house helps are also social distancing in the times of Coronavirus. However, on Saturday, the divas stunned their fans with a gorgeous selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a photo with her sister Isabelle and left everyone in awe. In the selfie, we can see the Kaif sisters flaunting their flawless skin beneath the sun while posing together. With her witty caption, Katrina expressed that now, they call Saturday also a regular ‘day’ as they are staying at home amidst the lockdown. Katrina wrote, ‘Happy Saturday ......... or as we now call it just “ day”’ On the other hand, her sister, Isabelle loved her caption and reposted the selfie on her Instagram handle too.

In minutes the comment section was flooded with lots of comments from the diva’s fans and they loved the two Kaif sisters sharing the selfie together. Meanwhile, recently, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Katrina joined other bollywood stars and pledged her to make her contribution to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund for COVID 19. Katrina has been urging her fans to stay at home and safe amidst the pandemic. On the work front, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi had to be postponed. A new release date is yet to be announced. On the other hand, Isabelle will be seen in a film titled Kwatha with Aayush Sharma.

Check out Katrina and Isabelle’s photo:

Credits :Instagram

