Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif try hands ay cooking during lockdown but are uncertain of what they have cooked

Katrina Kaif, who has been practising self quarantine these days, tried her hand on cooking along with sister Isabelle Kaif and their kitchen moments are breaking the internet.

The ongoing lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, might be keeping away from our social life these days, but has certainly given us an opportunity to discover new hobbies during this free time. And looks like is making the most of this break these days. After being engrossed in different household chores, the actress has found a new area of interest for herself and her sister which happens to be cooking. In fact, the Thugs of Hindostan actress has also shared a glimpse of her cooking time with her fans.

In the video, the Kaif sisters were seen enjoying their time in the kitchen as they turned chef together. While Katrina was seen wearing a white and red tank top, white apron and a chef’s cap, her sister complimented her in her maroon tank top and white apron. Katrina soon shifts the focus to the pan to give a sneak peek of what they are cooking. She also gave the video a witty caption, “We’re not sure what it is either .... we will let u know when we do.” In the next picture, the beautiful sisters were also seen posing happily for the camera in the next picture.

Take a look at Katrina and Isabelle’s kitchen moments:

Interestingly, the Kaif sisters’ kitchen experiments has grabbed a lot of attention and soon the posts were inundated with the questions wondering if the divas had cooked a pancake or an omelette. On the other hand, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also lauded Katrina and Isabelle’s efforts in the kitchen.

Credits :Instagram

