Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan share lovely wishes for Farhan Akhtar on his birthday; Take a look

Farhan Akhtar has turned a year older today and wishes for him have been coming in on social media. Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their handles to send love to the birthday boy on his special day.

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his birthday today and love seems to be pouring in from his friends and colleagues in Bollywood. Speaking of this, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have joined in the bandwagon and sent out lovely birthday wishes to Farhan on his special day. While the actor had been spending time at home, he had been keeping his fans updated about his work via social media. On his special day, fans have been sending him love and luck with sweet notes.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a photo of Farhan and sent him her good wishes on his birthday. Farhan and Katrina have shared screen space in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and their roles as Laila and Imran were loved. The two share a great bond and hence, Katrina penned a sweet note on social media for her friend, actor, producer, director and singer. Not just Katrina, Kareena too shared a photo of Farhan and wished him on his special day.

Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday" and tagged Farhan on her Instagram story. On the other hand, Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday @faroutakhtar wish u the best one ever." The two stars sent love to the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag on social media.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Kareena's wish:

Meanwhile, earlier, also penned a sweet note for the Dil Dhadakne Do star. On the work front, Farhan is gearing up to be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Toofan. In the film, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer. It also stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Farhan. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|From Anushka Sharma for Dil Dhadakne Do co star Farhan Akhtar, a birthday wish filled with love & luck

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×