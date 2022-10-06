Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reunite as they celebrate Navratri with Nagarjuna, Prithviraj; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, who had dated each other several years ago, recently attended the star-studded Navratri bash hosted by the Kalyanaraman family in Thrissur, Kerala. They are the owners of the famous Kalyan Jewellers brand. Apart from Katrina and Ranbir, many celebrities like Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Madhavan, Parvathy, Silambarasan, Vikram Prabhu, Sneha, Prasanna, Arun Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Neeraj Madhav, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyadarshan, Aparna Balamurali. Vijay Yesudas, M G Sreekumar and Ouseppachan were also at the party.

Many photos of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor from the star-studded function have taken over the internet. In it, the duo can be seen posing with the hosts. For the occasion, Ranbir, who is currently expecting his first child with Alia Bhatt wore a matching black kurta set and paired it with a matching Nehru jacket. Katrina, on the other hand, looked stunning in peach and gold-coloured gharara set. She also added statement earrings to complete her look and opted for subtle makeup.

Katrina and Ranbir last worked together in the 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Meanwhile, Ranbir is now married to Alia Bhatt while Katrina is married to actor Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina, Ranbir's work front

On the work front, Katrina and Ranbir have many exciting movies in their pipeline. The father-to-be is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Brahmastra, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Next, Ranbir will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, among others. The actor also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in key roles. She also has Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Sidharth Malhotra pouts, Katrina Kaif gets goofy in BTS PIC from Baar Baar Dekho