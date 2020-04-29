Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's dance moves in this BTS video from Jagga Jasoos will leave fans in awe

Check out a BTS video of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor rehearsing for their song 'Ullu Ka Pattha' on the sets of Jagga Jasoos. It was directed by Anurag Basu and released in 2017.

and are among those Bollywood celebs who are among the most popular and bankable actors of the Hindi film industry. The two of them have carved a niche for themselves in the filmy world through years of hard work and dedication. While Katrina entered B-town back in 2003, Ranbir entered the same four years later in 2007. Both of them enjoy a massive fan following all over the country for reasons that are quite obvious.

Ranbir and Katrina have worked together in a couple of movies that include Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jagga Jasoos and Raajneeti. They have been highly appreciated for their stellar performances in these movies. Their amazing on-screen chemistry has always been loved by the audience. Be it as Jenny and Prem or be it as Jagga and Shruti, Ranbir and Katrina have always ruled the hearts of the movie lovers. Well, ardent fans surely want to see them together in a movie again.

We have recently come across a BTS video from the sets of the movie Jagga Jasoos which is unmissable. This video has been taken during the shoot for the song ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ which became quite popular during the time of the movie’s release and is still an all-time favourite of the music lovers. As we can see, Katrina and Ranbir are seen rehearsing for the song while someone else is instructing them from behind the camera. The crowd watching the two actors is also heard cheering up for them as the song plays in the background. Apart from the video, we have also found a BTS picture of Ranbir and Katrina while rehearsing on the sets for this very song.

Check out the BTS video below:

[Video] BTS of Ullu Ka Patha with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. #JaggaJasoos pic.twitter.com/MbxDgTLaLw — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (RanbirKUniverse) June 4, 2017

Check out the BTS picture below:

[Unseen Picture] Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on sets of Jagga Jasoos in Morocco. pic.twitter.com/tle1xGQYNv — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (RanbirKUniverse) June 4, 2017

Talking about Jagga Jasoos, the movie was released in 2017 and was co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The musical adventure was directed by Anurag Basu and chronicled around the story of a teenage boy who goes out in search of his missing father. It had been shot in multiple locations across India and abroad including Morocco and Cape Town. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts put forward by the cast and the crew of Jagga Jasoos, it failed miserably at the box office. However, the actors earned accolades for displaying their acting prowess in the movie.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has appeared in multiple hit movies to date and there are obviously more to come from her side. Her last release was Bharat co-starring , , , and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. It had been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and was declared a blockbuster hit. As for Katrina, the actress is now gearing up for the release of her next movie which happens to be a cop drama. Its release date has been postponed as of now owing to the lockdown imposed across India because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in the movie Sanju based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt which was released back in 2018. The talented actor has now two very important projects lined up namely Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will be seen alongside , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and in Brahmastra. The movie has been produced by and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is reportedly going to be made into a trilogy too and is currently one of the most-anticipated movies. Talking about Shamshera, it also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were dating each other for some time. However, the two of them parted ways later on. In fact, many of us are aware of their leaked vacation pictures from Spain that created a lot of stir on the internet. As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt for quite some time. The two of them will be teaming up for the first time in Brahmastra which has been helmed by Ranbir’s good friend, Ayan Mukerji. Talking about Katrina, the actress is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal. However, the two of them have kept mum about the entire matter.

