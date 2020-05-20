Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's rehearsal video will make you want to see them back on screen soon

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's throwback video from their rehearsals has all of us rooting for the duo on screen once again. Check it out here.

is definitely one of the most loved B-town divas and she has always managed to flaunt great chemistry with her co-stars on-screen. Irrespective of who does she feature in a film with, she has always made heads turn and we just cannot get enough of it. And well, one such Jodi happens to be that of her and . Both of them have multiple films to their credit and we have seen their chemistry time and again.

Katrina and Ranbir have starred in movies like Rajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jagga Jasoos, and a few others. While their box office success rate hasn't always been a hit or as huge and one would like it o be, they have definitely owned the screen together and we love seeing them. If that is not enough, the two have also dated briefly, however, things did not quite work between the two and their break up also broke the heart of many fans.

None the less, this is a good time to reminisce good old days and we happened to come across one of their rehearsal videos from Jagga Jasoos and it is pure gold. It explains how the two of them have had one fo the finest friendships, and how together, they sure have a fun time. The video seems to be a competition for the two and the actress let it upon the fans to decide who did it better. However, she did make sure to put her point forward, because she has the edge, of course, doesn't she?

Katrina wrote as the caption, 'The competition is on. Take your pick. Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right .... #JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead.' Both of them have managed to pull off the moves well, but Kat subtly pointed out how Ranbir acted out at the end of the video showing his triumph over her while she did no such thing. If you ask us, we think together, they made it look great, what do you think?

Check out Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's video here and drop your comment in the section below:

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Katrina Kaif has always been big on fashion & makeup and these comparison photos are enough proof

Meanwhile, currently, Katrina has been spending all her time in spreading awareness regarding the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been trying to make constant efforts to not just speak up on the issue but also put her resources to good use and has, in fact, helped out daily wage workers in Maharashtra as a part of her initiative and collaboration as well. She was lauded for taking the initiative and joined the likes of and others for her help.

Apart from that, the actress has also been keeping her fans entertained with her videos and photos on social media. Right from cooking to cleaning the house and of course, the dishes too, the actress has done it all and has been giving away suggestions on how to do it right in a rather funny turn of events. None the less, her photos and videos have had fans gushing over and they cannot seem to get enough of her, and rightly so.

On the work front, Katrina's film with , Sooryavanshi was due for a release, however, the COVID 19 outbreak has resulted in films being pushed and everything coming to the halt for the same reasons. None the less, everyone is hopeful and wishes for things to hit back to normal soon so that we can go back to our old ways of living.

Recently, Katrina has also spoken up for a new cause as she took it upon her to raise a voice against domestic violence and shared a post on her social media. Through the post, she aims to not just start a conversation about it, but also raise funds and help people out in these trying times. Kat has always been vocal about social issues and this time, in such difficulty, she has been at it as well.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×