Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan or Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, Which duo aced the ramp walk? VOTE

Today, we have a rather interesting question for you to have your pick from. Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, as well as Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, have walked the ramp together, but who according to you, did it better?

Celebrities walking the ramp together is always exciting and the aura that they bring along at the ramp is what captures our hearts. Many real-life and reel life couples have taken to the ramp and they managed to ace it, purely because they share chemistry, and of course, they have the skills. More often than not, when some of the popular on-screen couples walk the ramp for designers, fans go gushing over them, and rightly so.

Today, we are back with a poll, that takes us back to the time when and , and and walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, on different occasions of course. For Deepika and Ranbir, it was a first time seeing them walk the ramp and in fact, when asked, Ranbir had spoken about DP saying that she is talented and how they have done reality shows together, but this is a different medium and he is sure that Deepika is great at it. Both of them looked stunning and as they wore contrasting coloured outfits, they complemented each other in more ways than one.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's ramp walk here:

Salman and Katrina on the other hand, have always been a sight to behold, and while the two have established themselves as one of the finest on-screen couples, their ramp walk was just as amazing as the two themselves. Katrina wore a lehenga for the walk while Salman looked dapped in a sherwani, and as they walked hand-in-hand, they sure managed to have all eyes on them.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's video here:

So, which couple do you think aced the ramp walk? Vote here and drop your comments below.

