Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif dressed as brides in this magazine cover from 2018 is all things dreamy

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif make for a perfect sister duo as they pose on a magazine cover. Check out the throwback photo here.

and sister Isabelle Kaif are definitely one of the most stylish sister duos in B-town and they ensure that they have our attention everything they step out. Time and again, they both have been spotted together but just sometimes, fans do wish that we could get more of the two together. Katrina and Isabelle's photos on social media often have the attention of their fans and we could surely use some more of seeing them together, thanks to the lockdown, we have been seeing a little more of them together.

Meanwhile, not many might know that the sister duo actually featured on a magazine cover of Brides Today together back in 2018. Both of them were dressed up in the finest of outfits and we definitely cannot get enough of their glamour with just one click. Both Kat and Isabelle are wearing heavily embellished outfits and while they look stunning, the colour of the outfits is what totally stands out and their hair looks just about fabulous, among other things.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif's photo on the magazine cover here:

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's first post on Instagram was all about smiling her way through new beginnings and beaches

On the work front, Katrina's film with , Sooryavanshi is due for a release and we are still waiting to hear some more on it. Meanwhile, Isabelle, is going to make her Bollywood debut opposite Aayush Sharma.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×