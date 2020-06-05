Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif make for a stylish sibling duo and these photos are proof

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif always manage to give out major fashion inspiration every time they step out together and we definitely can't get enough of it. Check out the photos here.

and sister Isabelle Kaif are indeed one of the most fashionable sibling duos in Bollywood and every time they step out together, they make sure to make heads turn. We don't get to see the two together as often as we would like to, however, their social media is often the right way to get the most of these two together. None the less, what are throwbacks for? We skimmed through some of their photos and we can safely conclude that the Kaif sisters can do both western and traditional outfits equally well.

We came across some photos of the two from events and outings that they headed out for and oh boy, they totally floored us with the clicks. In one of the photos, both of them have worn rather heavy traditional wear with basic makeup and a pair of earrings to compliment the outfit. However, they kept everything else rather minimalistic to keep the outfits in focus. Another of their traditional outfits are fancy lehengas with pretty embroidery and also some glitter. And both these outfits, definitely make it to their top fashionable picks from their public appearances.

In another of the photos, western wear this time, both Katrina and Isabelle decided to opt for different outfits altogether. While Kat looks bold and beautiful in a red dress with silver heels, Isabelle decided to post in a white crop and black palazzo pants to go with it. All three looks are as elegant as ever and we don't think we have just enough words to express how these ladies make fashionable look even more fashionable with the way they pull these outfits off.

Check out Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif's photos here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

