Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal allegedly given life threats on social media; Mumbai Police registers the case

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently returned to Mumbai after a vacay in the Maldives, are in the headlines again. The actors allegedly received life threats via social media, after which the Mumbai Police came into action. As per ANI, the Mumbai Police registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly giving life threats to Katrina and Vicky via social media. Reportedly, the Mumbai Police has initiated an investigation in the matter against the unidentified man who allegedly threatened Katrina and Vicky.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get life threats

As per ANI, "Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police." As per the TV9 Hindi report, a man had been allegedly stalking Katrina Kaif on social media. The report claimed that Vicky Kaushal tried to make the man understand. However, he allegedly continued to stalk the actress and Vicky went ahead with a complaint to the police.

Another tweet by ANI gave out details of Vicky's complaint. As per ANI, "Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening&posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife&threatening her: Mumbai Police."

Threats to Celebrities on the rise

A few weeks back, actor Salman Khan also received a letter threatening his father Salim Khan and him after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The superstar immediately reported it to the police and the Mumbai Police came into action. The superstar's security was increased. Recently, Salman also visited the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office as he had requested a weapon license amid the threat to his life. Actress Swara Bhasker also received a threat letter and shared it on social media recently.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return from the Maldives

Last week, Katrina and Vicky returned to Mumbai after celebrating the Bharat star's birthday in the Maldives with friends and family. Photos from Katrina and Vicky's Maldives vacay had taken over the internet. The couple had been busy with shoots post their wedding and honeymoon and on Katrina's first birthday after marriage, they took off for a holiday.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in a comedy with Manushi Chillar, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.

