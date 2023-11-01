Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they celebrate Karwa Chauth with family; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most-loved star couples of contemporary Bollywood. The popular actress and National award-winning actor, who tied the knot in December 2021, celebrated their second Karwa Chauth together, today (November 1, 2023, Wednesday).

After finishing the Karwa Chauth rituals that were held at their residence, Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some lovely pictures from their simple celebration with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, and her in-laws, Sham Kaushal and Veena.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they celebrate second Karwa Chauth together

The Tiger 3 actress, who has clearly embraced the beautiful Indian traditions wholeheartedly, looks drop-dead-gorgeous in an orange saree with a heavily embroidered golden border, she opted for the night. Katrina Kaif completed her look with a red embellished blouse, a pretty mangalsutra, a pair of Kundan jhumkas, and minimal makeup.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked handsome as always in an elegant off-white kurta in the pictures and flaunted his million dollar smile. The Sam Bahadur actor is also seen flaunting his new look for his next outing, which consists of a semi-long hair-do and a thick long beard, in his wifey's Instagram post.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post:

