Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come together to celebrate trainer Kris Gethin’s birthday; see PICS

Katrina Kaif, the popular Bollywood star is happily married to the National award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal. The much-loved star couple has always been extremely private about their personal life. However, they often treat their fans with occasional social media appearances together. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together recently as they celebrated the birthday of their beloved trainer, Kris Gethin. The couple's latest pictures from the low-key birthday bash of Gethin are now going viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and friends celebrate trainer Kris Gethin’s birthday

The Tiger 3 actress and the Sam Bahadur actor hosted a special dinner at their Mumbai residence on August 18, Friday, night to celebrate the birthday of their trainer, Kris Gethin, along with some of their close friends. Vicky also shared a lovely selfie with Gethin on his Instagram handle to wish him on his birthday. The celeb trainer, who is clearly overwhelmed with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's loving gesture, took to his official Instagram handle to thank the couple. He also shared a lovely long note, describing how his birthday went.

"I was invited to a beautiful, thoughtful, and healthy birthday dinner at @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif home prepared by Akshay Arora," mentioned Gethin on his Instagram post. In the picture, the celeb trainer is seen posing with Vicky, Katrina, and Akshay. The popular actress looked pretty as always in a black outfit and a no-make-up look. The talented actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a semi-formal white shirt, and a pair of blue denim trousers.

Check out Kris Gethin's Instagram post, below:

