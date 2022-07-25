Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal get threats; Culprit arrested by Mumbai Police

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two often make it to the headlines for their love but today they grabbed all the limelight and not for a good reason. Reportedly, the two stars allegedly received threats via social media after which the Mumbai Police came into action. As per reports in the ANI, the Mumbai Police had even registered a case against that unidentified man and now the latest reports suggest that the man who sent threats to the actors has been arrested.

Man giving threats to Vicky-Katrina arrested

Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI tweeted, “Man, accused of threatening Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media, arrested by Police: Mumbai Police”. As per the TV9 Hindi report, a man had been allegedly stalking Katrina Kaif on social media. The report claimed that Vicky Kaushal tried to make the man understand. However, he allegedly continued to stalk the actress and Vicky went ahead with a complaint to the police. Another tweet by ANI gave out details of Vicky's complaint. As per ANI, "Case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening&posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife&threatening her: Mumbai Police.

Check out the tweet:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in a comedy with Manushi Chillar, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.

