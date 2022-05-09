Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give their fans ‘sugar rush’ on a Monday morning with latest PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one adorable couple. These two never fail to surprise their fans with cute pictures of them. Their love and romance are evident from the pictures that they keep sharing on Instagram. VickKat have blessed our feeds on a Monday morning with their cute pic as the couple spend some quality time in New York at the actress’ favourite place. Do not miss out on their smiles as they seem to be having a gala time with each other.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see the actress posing with a cute smile on her face. In the next picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal hugging his wife. And the last picture will definitely get your cravings to the next level. Sharing these pics the actress wrote, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s.” Vicky too shared a picture of him walking on the streets with Kat as he kept his arms around her shoulder. He captioned the pic as “sweet rush”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have many interesting films in their pipeline. Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

