Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head home post dinner with a friend and we wonder what is cooking after all

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Well, it looks like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can't do much about hiding from the public eye as the two were snapped post dinner in the city today.

and Vicky Kaushal have been in the news for the longest time now. The duo has maintained their silence on the topic concerning reports about them dating, however, they are often snapped together and that only adds to everyone's attention and today happens to be one such night since they were spotted post a dinner outing and photos of the same have been doing the rounds. However, they weren't snapped in the same frame.

Last night, we saw Katrina visit a friend for dinner, however, while leaving, she didn't seem to be alone as Vicky was also spotted post-midnight. Now, this has left us wondering as to what is cooking after all. The two were in the news recently when videos of the two from a pre-Holi bash took over the internet. And now, there's some more of these two, which has only added to the already existing questions going on in the minds of fans and everyone else.

Meanwhile, both of them are gearing up for upcoming films and in fact, it looks like both their films have been postponed and now, we are left wondering as to what is the box office business going to look like for the weeks to comes given the shutdowns happening across the country and abroad as well. Shoots are getting stalled, movies are being postponed, and theatres are getting shut in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More