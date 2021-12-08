Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Here's why these lovebirds make for a blockbuster combination off screen.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities kicked off on 7 December and the couple will be tying the knot on 9 December. The big fat Indian wedding is taking place at the Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Vicky and Katrina, whose love story began a little less than two years ago, have kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time.

In fact, even when it came to their wedding, the couple did not confirm that they were tying the knot neither did they deny. Over the years, Katrina and Vicky have not made public appearances. They also haven't indulged in any sort of social media PDA, unlike most Bollywood couples.

Keeping their relationship super private, Katrina and Vicky headed to Rajasthan on Monday and will now make their first appearance only as husband and wife.

Here's why we think these lovebirds will make a blockbuster combination off screen:

Boy Next Door Meets Glam Queen

Vicky and Katrina's dreamy love story is a fairytale of sorts. While we do not have details of how their love story actually began, but we do know that they shared a mutual admiration for each other which they professed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. While Vicky dishes out boy next door vibes, Katrina is Bollywood's glam queen who has completed almost 2 decades in showbiz. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, they do make for a good looking couple.

Self Made Stars

Both Katrina and Vicky are self made individuals, in their own right, making them a power couple. While Katrina made her debut back in 2003 alongside modelling, Vicky rose to the ranks with films like Masaan, Raazi and Uri. Even before being a power couple, Vicky and Katrina are strong, self-made individuals and we completely adore that about them.

Individuality

So far, the lovebirds have chosen to keep the focus on their films and business projects. During an interaction earlier with DNA, when Katrina was asked "have you pictured yourself as a married woman?", the actress had replied saying, "Yes, of course, I have. I’m no different. All that doesn’t matter. But what does matter is I know that when you do get married, it’s gonna add to your life. However, never lose yourself. You don’t have to lose yourself just because you’ve found someone."

This is possibly why Katrina and Vicky have kept their relationship a closely guarded affair.

Great Sense of Style

Yes, Vicky and Katrina are all of the above things, but the couple also have a great individual personal style. Katrina can ace almost any look and outfit and Vicky also pulls off dapper and casual chic looks with equal panache. With such a great sense of style and good looks, Vicky and Katrina make for a picture perfect pair.

Redefining Love

It won't be a lie to say that the couple have redefined celebrity relationships. From rubbishing rumours to never confirming that they're dating, Katrina and Vicky successfully avoided the dating phase under the media glare. Earlier, Katrina had shared her own interpretation of relationships and stated that she feels people tend to burden their partners with the responsibility of making them happy and that’s where relationships go wrong.

“You somehow always judge yourself based on how much love or attention you’re getting from your partner. Your relationship suffers just a little bit, and your self esteem and your image take a beating, which is not a good thing," Katrina had said on KwK.

Elaborating on her idea of love, she had said, "When neither of you need each other, when there’s no great dependency on the other person. There’s just admiration, there’s respect, there’s companionship and there’s a space of ease between you." We're sure Vicky totally agrees with Katrina and that's how being on the same page makes this couple a winner.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to have two haldi ceremonies; Groom’s family expected to visit London next year