Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold each other close as they enjoy pool time; PIC

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple tied the knot in December last year and since then fans have been going gaga over their pictures. Although they had kept their relationship a secret until the wedding, now, they hardly shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Speaking of which, earlier today, the Sooryavanshi actress shared a romantic picture with her husband on her social media and it is certainly giving us major couple goals and already winning everyone's hearts.

Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it; "Me and mine." In the photo, one can see the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress is seen donning a white swimwear as she wrapped her hands around her husband. Vicky, on the other hand, is seen shirtless. As soon as Katrina shared the photo, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments on the post. Among others, Rakul Preet Singh dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post:

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have many interesting films in their pipeline. Recently, is currently shooting for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

