Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep it stylish in casuals as they get spotted at the airport: PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of the most loved star couples in contemporary Bollywood. The popular actress and National award-winning actor, who entered wedlock in 2021 after a few years of courtship, has always served major couple goals with their lovely public appearances and occasional social media PDA. Even though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have never shared the screen so far, they have been considered one of the most good-looking pairs in the Hindi film industry.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at the airport

The popular star couple was spotted at the airport on Tuesday night, as they jetted off to an undisclosed location together, reportedly for a vacation. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who were seen making an entry into the airport, looked simply stylish in casual outfits. The Tiger 3 actress looked chic in a brownish-grey sweatshirt, which she paired with a pair of matching joggers. She completed her look with a pair of black boots, statement sunglasses, a face mask, and a simple ponytail.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black oversized pullover, which he teamed up with a pair of grey joggers. He completed his look with white and blue sneakers, statement sunglasses, a cap, and a backpack.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's airport pictures, below:

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal serves husband goals with this sweet gesture for Katrina Kaif post Shweta Bachchan’s bash; WATCH