Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look dreamy together in ethnic outfits as they celebrate Diwali; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal , the popular Bollywood couple are celebrating their first Diwali together, post-marriage. The popular Bollywood star married the supremely talented actor after a few years of courtship, in December 2021. Kartina and Vicky are currently enjoying marital bliss, and have made sure that they follow every post-wedding ritual and tradition, with complete dedication. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif recently treated her fans and followers by sharing some lovely pictures from her first Diwali celebration with her hubby Vicky Kaushal post marriage, on her Instagram page.

The power couple looks absolutely dreamy together as held hands and posed for pictures, after their first Diwali celebrations as a married couple. Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in an embellished mustard yellow saree. The beautiful actress completed her look with a pair of statement diamond earrings, bangles, dewy make-up, and her signature free hair look. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked handsome in an ivory sherwani, which he paired with a matching embroidered jacket and pajamas. Katrina Kaif also posted a lovely picture of hubby Vicky Kaushal, as he watched the sunset, along with their Diwali celebration pictures.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story

According to Katrina Kaif, she noticed Vicky Kaushal for the first time when she watched the actor’s popular film, Manmarziyaan. Later, she stated that they would look good together, as filmmaker Karan Johar asked her to pick her next co-star, in his famous chat show Koffee With Karan. The couple later began a serious relationship, and soon tied the knot. However, Vicky and Katrina have not shared the screen, so far.

Katrina and Vicky's careers

Both Katrina and Vicky are totally busy in their respective careers, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Chirstmas, Jee Le Zaraa, and Tiger 3. Vicky, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy, and Govinda Naam Mera.

