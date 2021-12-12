Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Mehendi Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar among others shower love

After making us fall in love with their wedding and Haldi ceremony pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped their super fun Mehendi photos. On Sunday, the newly-wed couple who are currently on their honeymoon, dropped super fun photos from their Mehendi ceremony. The pictures scream fun, laughter and happiness as both Katrina and Vicky dished out some filmy moves.

The Mehendi ceremony was all things filmy as Vicky went down on one knee and professed his love for Katrina. In another picture, both Katrina and Vicky can be seen lifted up by their family members while they throw their hands up in the air.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky while sharing their Mehendi photos captioned it, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!" Yet again they colour co-ordinated for their Mehendi as they wore outfits that had a modern take on traditional, ethnic wear. Several of their close friends and industry friends flooded the comments section with love and wishes for the couple.

From Priyanka Chopra and Zoya Akhtar to Shweta Bachchan, take a look at some of the celeb reactions below. Check it out:

