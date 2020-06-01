Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal mourn Wajid Khan’s demise; Former says ‘Will always remember your smile’

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame died of a kidney issue in a hospital in Mumbai

The year 2020 has been quite harsh for everyone courtesy COVID 19 outbreak in India. In fact, the entertainment world has also been facing the brunt as the industry has come to a standstill. And while the industrywalas are still struggling with ongoing lockdown, they woke up to shocking news of the untimely demise of Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo. The composer and singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 42 due to deteriorating health. Several actors from B-town have been pouring in condolences on social media.

Amid this also mourned the death of the legendary music composer. The diva shared a picture of Wajid on Instagram wherein he was seen playing a guitar while recording for a song. In the caption, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress stated that she will always remember for his smile. “Rip wajid bhai will always remember your smile,” Katrina in the caption. For the uninitiated, Wajid had given the music for Katrina’s 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal also remembered the popular music composer and shared a picture of Wajid in his Instagram story, and wrote, “RIP Wajid Khan” followed by a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’ tribute to Wajid Khan:

According to media reports, Wajid had not been keeping well for quite some time and had frequent health issues. Music composer Salim Merchant shared with PTI that he passed away due to Kidney infection and a complication related to it. He mentioned, "Wajid had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse."

