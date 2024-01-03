Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai from their romantic New Year getaway in Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a bustling 2023 with film releases and hectic work schedules. Choosing to kick off the new year with a romantic and relaxing getaway in Rajasthan, the couple immersed themselves in quality time together. After enjoying their break, Katrina and Vicky have now returned to the city. The duo was recently spotted at the airport, showcasing their casual yet stylish ensembles as they prepared to dive back into their professional commitments.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai post New Year vacation

On Wednesday, January 3, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were initially spotted at the airport in Rajasthan, making their way back to Mumbai. The couple embraced a cozy look, with Vicky donning a blue t-shirt and joggers, complemented by white shoes, sunglasses, and a cap, carrying a backpack.

Meanwhile, Katrina wore a gray sweatshirt paired with ice-blue pants and a black long puffy jacket. Pairing the look with black boots and sunglasses, she went without makeup, tying her hair in a ponytail.

Have a look!

Later, the couple was seen arriving at the airport in Mumbai, where they graciously posed for the paparazzi, offering warm smiles. Check out their pictures:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoy sunset on New Year holiday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal consistently delighted their Instagram followers with glimpses of their festive holiday. Following visuals of their night-time bonfire and folk music sessions, Katrina has now shared breathtaking sunset pictures. Dressed in a stunning checkered shirt dress, she posed gracefully amid the desert backdrop.

Advertisement

One captivating photo featured a selfie with Vicky, who was affectionately admiring his wife. Another image, with their backs to the camera, captured Katrina sitting in Vicky’s lap as they both gazed towards the mesmerizing sunset.

In her caption, Katrina expressed, “Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas !!!” Katrina's caption alluded to her vacation coming to an end and signaled the start of her preparations for the upcoming movie Merry Christmas.

Katrina's highly anticipated film, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, is set to hit theaters on January 12. Meanwhile, Vicky is expected to resume shooting for his upcoming projects, with Chhaava being one of them.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Pinocchio connection, casting of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi; 6 revelations by Sriram Raghavan