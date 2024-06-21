Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal review Chandu Champion; dub Kartik Aaryan's performance as 'outstanding, spectacular'

Kartik Aaryan's recently released film, Chandu Champion, is winning the hearts of the audience. Many celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar, Kapil Dev, and Milap Zaveri, have reviewed Kabir Khan's directorial venture. Now, power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have joined the list too.

Katrina Kaif praises Chandu Champion

On June 21, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a poster of Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion.

Katrina acknowledged director Kabir Khan in her Instagram story, saying, "Kabir just loved the film. You are such a beautiful storyteller. You brought such an incredible, inspiring story to life.."

The actress, who got teary-eyed while watching Chandu Champion, added, "...was so emotional to see this story and how beautifully you have made this film..."

Katrina also praised Kartik Aaryan in the film. She called his performance "outstanding".

For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif has worked with Kabir Khan in his movies, namely New York, Phantom, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Vicky Kaushal reviews Chandu Champion

Vicky Kaushal also gave a positive response to Kartik Aaryan's film Chandu Champion. Vicky posted an Instagram story to review Kabir Khan's biographical sports drama.

Sharing a poster of Chandu Champion, the Sam Bahadur actor wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching the film. Incredible storytelling Kabir Khan sir. Moves you, inspires you, entertains you!"

Vicky appreciated Kartik's performance, saying, "Spectacular work, Kartik Aaryan. Keep shining brother." "Salute to the true champion...Murlikant Sir!" he added.

Here are the screenshots of their Instagram stories:

Vidya Balan lauded Kartik's Chandu Champion

Before Katrina and Vicky, Vidya Balan reviewed Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion on Instagram. Vidya, who is now collaborating with Kartik for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared a video while praising his recently released movie.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress congratulated actor Kartik Aaryan, director Kabir Khan, and the team of Chandu Champion.

Vidya added that she couldn't "imagine" the kind of hard work the team did for the film. However, it was visible in every frame. She called Chandu Champion a "gripping and engaging film."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work fronts

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, released earlier this year. She was cast alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the movie.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's 2023 film Dunki. Vicky now has Bad Newz and Chhaava in his kitty.

