Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal review Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway; Heaps praise on Rani Mukerji’s performance

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the highly anticipated project which features supremely talented actress Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is slated to hit the theatres this weekend. Ahead of the release, a grand premiere event of the film was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, on March 15, Wednesday night. The screening of the film, which is helmed by Ashima Chibber, was attended by some of the most popular names in the Hindi film industry.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal review Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Bollywood's celebrated star couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the screening of Rani Mukerji's ambitious film at the Yash Raj Studios, on Wednesday night. The popular actress and National award-winning actor, who absolutely loved Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, later took to their official Instagram handles and heaped praise on the film. Vicky and Katrina also praised leading lady Rani for her stellar performance in the film, on their Insta posts.

"What an incredible, gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions -.Rani Mukerji no words to describe your brilliance. Spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team @ashimachibber @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment," wrote Katrina Kaif on her Insta story.

Check out Katrina Kaif's Instagram story, below:

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, took to her official handle and wrote: "Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to Rani Mukerji for bearing her soul out... Also @jimsarbhforreal @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. @ashimachibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment."

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story, below:

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

The survival drama, which is based on the real-life story of a Bengali woman named Sagarika Bhattacharya, features a mother's protest against the Government of Norway to get her children back. The Ashima Chibber directorial features a stellar star cast including Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta in the supporting roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: How did the real Mrs. Chatterjee react after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway?