Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal review Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya trailer; Here's what they said

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya releases in theatres on the 25th of November, 2022.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal approve of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya trailer (Credit: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya trailer dropped on the 19th of October, to much fanfare and celebration. The trailer was appreciated for its concept, vision, and visual effects. Many celebrities took to their social handles to share the trialer and their views on it. Power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram stories to share their views on Bhediya's trailer. For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married each other in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, earlier this year. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are generally vocal about their views on films. They are absolutely candid and honest about what they watch. Apart from that, they also encourage talent in Bollywood whenever they are able to. The duo shared Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya trailer on their Instagram story and gave their view on the same. Katrina found the trailer to be awesome while Vicky Kaushal thought of it to be amazing. Bhediya is truly a very new and interesting movie attempt from Bollywood, which doesn't have many explore this space before. Amar Kaushik, the director, plans to make a universe in the horror comedy space and this is just an attempt to take that universe forward. We can expect a crossover of the characters, in the times to come.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram stories:

Katrina Kaif praises the Bhediya trailer

Vicky Kaushal praises the Bhediya trialer

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot, which releases on 4th of November. After that, she will be seen in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. Vicky Kaushal has almost half a dozen films in the pipeline, from Govinda Naam Mera to Laxman Utetkar's untitled next to a film with Tripti Dimri. He is working with Meghna Gulzar on Sam Bahadur and also has The Immortals of Ashwatthama and Takht in the pipeline. Varun Dhawan, post Bhediya, will be seen in Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and costarring Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti Sanon will be seen in a number of upcoming films like Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada. She is also likely to collaborate with Hansal Mehta on a film.

