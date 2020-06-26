Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for buddy Arjun Kapoor is all about love and happiness
Arjun Kapoor is celebrating a milestone birthday today. The handsome hunk has turned 35 today and while it must have been a quarantine birthday for the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor, his friends from the film fraternity have made sure to show Arjun with endless love. In fact, social media has been inundated with messages and posts of birthday wishes for Arjun. Joining them, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also shared sweet messages for the birthday boy on Instagram and it has been grabbing a lot of attention.
Katrina shared a before and after picture of herself with Arjun on Instagram. The first one was from the diva’s initial days in the industry when the actor hadn’t even stepped in Bollywood. On the other hand, the second pic was from recent years. In the caption, the Ek Tha Tiger actress wrote, “Happy Birthday @ArjunKapoor. Always there beside me…. only love and happiness” followed by heart emoticons. Vicky also shared a beautiful picture of his friend wherein the birthday boy looked dapper in his brown coloured t-shirt, jacket and denims. He wrote, “Happy Birthday buddy. Keep spreading happiness like you always do! @arjunkapoor”.
Take a look Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor:
Talking about the work front, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite his Parineeti Chopra which happens to be a black comedy. Interestingly, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks Arjun third collaboration with Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.
