Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Mehendi ceremony to be held outdoors with high tea for guests & more; Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding festivities have begun in Rajasthan. Reportedly, a grand sangeet ceremony was held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara last night, December 7 and today is the Mehendi ceremony followed by the traditional Indian wedding on December 9. Fans are eager to know everything related to their wedding and now we have our hands on some information related to the Mehendi ceremony that will be happening today.

As per the reports in Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have opted for a Mehendi ceremony that will start early evening and go on till sunset. The idea is to have light music that is going to be a mix of Bollywood and Rajasthani folk while the Mehendi ceremony will be going on and the guests will enjoy a high tea in the beautiful weather of Rajasthan. The source revealed, “The weather is just perfect during the evening when it is neither too hot nor too cold. Hosting a function in the outdoors is during this time is a great idea. It will also leave ample scope for some gorgeous picture of the bride, groom and the guests in the backdrop of the fort as they get henna applied on their hands.”

The source further went on to say that around 100 kg of flowers of different kinds including lilies, orchids and the good old genda phool have been ordered to decorate the Mehendi venue. “It will be taking place at one of the open maidaans inside the fort, where tents have been put up already for the guests. The whole area was being decorated the entire night and floral decorations will be done throughout the day today,” said the source that the look will be a mix of traditional and modern and very cheerful.

In earlier reports, it was stated that Katrina Kaif’s Mehendi artists have flown from Mumbai for the event.

