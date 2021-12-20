Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share first glimpse of the sea view hand in hand from their new home; PIC
Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Katrina wrote, “Home” along with heart emoji. In the picture, we can see her choora (traditional bangles worn by a married woman) and Vicky’s hand together. Both are looking at the sea view which is visible from their paradise. The couple is neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress had confirmed the same when she wished the couple on their wedding. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are good friends and have also worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero.
Recently, the picture of a Pandit arriving at their new house also went viral. For their new house' puja, Vicky’s parents were spotted leaving their house in their car and were snapped by the paps.
The actress had also shared a picture from her honeymoon. She had captioned it with a red heart emoji on her feed. One can also see the blue ocean water in the backdrop. As soon as Katrina shared the picture, fans flooded it with likes and comments. Most of them left red heart emojis and fire emojis.
Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's new home puja today; Actor's parents snapped arriving