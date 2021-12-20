Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share first glimpse of the sea view hand in hand from their new home; PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to trend on social media even days after their wedding. The couple has been continuously sharing a lot of pictures from their wedding album, giving fans an insight into the dreamy ceremony. They have now returned from their reported honeymoon and have also shifted to their new home. Well, today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a sea view from her home. What is more special in the picture is that she is holding her hubby Vicky’s hand and enjoying the view.

Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Katrina wrote, “Home” along with heart emoji. In the picture, we can see her choora (traditional bangles worn by a married woman) and Vicky’s hand together. Both are looking at the sea view which is visible from their paradise. The couple is neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress had confirmed the same when she wished the couple on their wedding. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are good friends and have also worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero.

Recently, the picture of a Pandit arriving at their new house also went viral. For their new house' puja, Vicky’s parents were spotted leaving their house in their car and were snapped by the paps.