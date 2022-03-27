Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal slay in neutral-coloured casuals as they get papped at the airport; PICS

A few moments back lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were papped at the airport. The actors kept their outfits of the night quite comfortable, casual, and yet stylish. The couple held hands while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Katrina was seen donning a white graphic tee-shirt, which she styled with a pair of black tights. The actress also donned a black jacket, a pair of matching black sneakers, and a mouth mask. Katrina styled her hair in a high ponytail and wrapped up her look with a pair of sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, was seen donning a grey hoodie, which he wore with a pair of black trousers and grey sneakers. He wore a mouth mask and carried a black bag-pack.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vicky and Katrina registered their marriage on March 19th after three months of their wedding. On the same night, after the marriage registration, the couple celebrated the occasion with their folks at a restaurant. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the restaurant with the actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte. The dinner was also attended by Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal.