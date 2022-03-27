Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal slay in neutral-coloured casuals as they get papped at the airport; PICS
Katrina was seen donning a white graphic tee-shirt, which she styled with a pair of black tights. The actress also donned a black jacket, a pair of matching black sneakers, and a mouth mask. Katrina styled her hair in a high ponytail and wrapped up her look with a pair of sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, was seen donning a grey hoodie, which he wore with a pair of black trousers and grey sneakers. He wore a mouth mask and carried a black bag-pack.
Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vicky and Katrina registered their marriage on March 19th after three months of their wedding. On the same night, after the marriage registration, the couple celebrated the occasion with their folks at a restaurant. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the restaurant with the actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte. The dinner was also attended by Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal.
Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pictures:
On the work front, Katrina has Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, he has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Vicky will also be sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera. The actor is currently shooting for Anand Tiwari’s next romantic-comedy film. The movie stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif’s first Holi celebration with Vicky Kaushal post wedding is all about happy faces; See Post