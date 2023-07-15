Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted holding hands at airport; fans ask ’Birthday pe trip?’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are always delightful and regale fans with their romance. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a significant period of time, the couple surprised everyone with their wedding in a private ceremony that took place in December 2021. Since then, they have been giving fans a glimpse into their love-filled marital journey. The much-adored Bollywood couple continues to make headlines with their public appearances. They were recently spotted at the airport holding hands and this made their fans go gaga, yet again.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at airport

On Saturday morning, Vicky and Katrina were seen arriving at the airport hand in hand. The couple posed for the paparazzi, smiled, and waved at them before entering the security check. This sighting comes just ahead of Katrina Kaif's birthday, leading fans to wonder if they were off on a birthday getaway. The couple's relaxed and casual airport look showcased their effortless style, and their beaming smiles only added to the charm. While Katrina wore a fitted floral printed top with ripped boyfriend jeans, Vicky chose a white tee shirt that he paired with blue trousers and a black jacket. The couple wore matching shades in black and white sneakers.

Reaction of netizens

The timing of this airport appearance, just a day before the Ek Tha Tiger actress's birthday, has fans speculating about their plans. Social media has been abuzz with fans eagerly anticipating a possible birthday trip for the actress. Many fans expressed their excitement and curiosity, speculating about the couple's destination and how they would celebrate Katrina's special day. Curios fans asked if they are flying for a birthday getaway. Others also commented on how stylish they looked together and dropped a few compliments. As fans eagerly await more updates from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, it remains to be seen how they will celebrate the actress's birthday.

Katrina Kaif will turn 40 on July 16. Last year, the actress jetted off to the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and spent the birthday with friends and family. Vicky dropped a photo from the beach and wished her ladylove with the caption, 'Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!'

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue; ‘There’s blockbuster written in every frame’