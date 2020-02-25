Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal trying to keep their relationship a secret? Here's why we say so

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all over the news given the ongoing reports about the duo dating, and well, here's some more of it.

and Vicky Kaushal have been the talk of the town once again, and it isn't just for their work ahead. Both Katrina and Vicky were in the news last year when reports about the duo dating started doing the rounds, however, neither of them spoke about it, and did not give a confirmation or otherwise to any of the reports. None the less, the constant reports about them dating haven't stopped, and if anything, they've become more rampant.

The two have been spotted at parties together, film screenings (each other's and otherwise), and in fact, they have also been on outings together, if we go by photos that have been doing the rounds on the internet. And now, to add to those rumours, we now hear that the two are in fact, trying to hide their relationship, and these rumours stem from reports about neighbours having seen Vicky visiting Katrina's apartment, not only with a hoodie, but also a mask.

On the work front, Vicky's latest release, Bhoot, hasn't worked very well with the audiences and hasn't faired very well at the box office. Katrina, on the other hand, is gearing up for Sooryavanshi, her film with , slated for a release on March 24, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

