Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bride to be grooves to Chikni Chameli at her sangeet ceremony

And the day has finally arrived. After creating a massive buzz in the town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot tonight. The couple, who has been dating for a while now, will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. While the wedding ceremonies are said to be a grand affair, the celebrations had begun early this week. The first function was said to be a sangeet night and it is reported that the bride and groom had danced their heart out on the occasion.

According to a report published in India Today, Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet night had a lot of Bollywood songs being played. While it was reported that the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had sung Teri Ore for his lady love, as per the new update, bride to be Katrina had given a stunning performance on her popular item number Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawani at her sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, there are reports that Ranbir Kapoor’s songs were strictly prohibited to play at the wedding ceremony.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is having a bling theme for the ceremonies. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Vicky will be making a grand entry at the wedding venue and will be arriving at a royal chariot which will be driven by seven horses. The wedding rituals will begin in the evening with the sehra bandi ceremony. It is also reported that Vicky and Katrina will be heading to Maldives for their honeymoon.

