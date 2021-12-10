Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Photos: Newlyweds make FIRST appearance at airport
Sharing a beautiful photo of Vicky and Katrina, Mini Mathur wished the couple on their wedding. She wrote, "May every girl in the world find the happiness I saw on your face in the last three days my dearest @katrinakaif And @vickykaushal09 may you always have abundant reasons to power her with love and laughter the way only you can. Mohabbat zindabad."
Newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped arriving at the Jaipur airport in a chopper on Friday morning. Post this, the couple walked into a chartered flight to head out of Jaipur. It is unclear at this point if Katrina and Vicky are off to Mumbai or are heading straight for the Maldives for their honeymoon.
Will #KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal be coming to Mumbai? Buzz is the couple will be directly flying to Maldives for their honeymoon #KatrinaVickyKiShaadi #KatrinaKaif #vickykatrina #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/yMTghWBme2
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 10, 2021
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif penned a heartfelt note for Vicky Kaushal as she welcomed him into their family after their wedding. She wrote, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Wellcome to the family! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever."
The newlywed couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the chopper from Six Senses Fort Barwara to Jaipur Barwara. The couple was snapped by the paps from a distance.