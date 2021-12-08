Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 2: Couple all set for big day with friends & family
Highlights
December 8, 2021, 08:27 am IST
Vicky's mother's special gesture at sangeet for Katrina
According to reports, Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal dotes on would-be daughter-in-law Katrina and for her, she organised an intimate and traditional Punjabi sangeet.
December 8, 2021, 08:22 am IST
A sneak peek inside the lavish wedding venue
Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Now, we've got our hands on the gorgeous and magnificent venue and it is bound to give you royal feel.
December 8, 2021, 07:47 am IST
Only Organic Mehendi for bride Katrina Kaif and guests
After enjoying sangeet, Katrina and Vicky are all set for the Mehendi function today. Reportedly, Katrina will apply only Organic Mehendi and the same will be used for other guests as well. Around 20 kg of organic Mehendi power has also been reportedly supplied from Sojat town in Rajasthan.