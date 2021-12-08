Live

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 2: Couple all set for big day with friends & family

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Dec 08, 2021 08:28 AM IST  |  12.3K
 
 
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 2
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 2: Couple all set for Mehendi after fun sangeet night
Highlights
December 8, 2021, 08:27 am IST
Vicky's mother's special gesture at sangeet for Katrina

According to reports, Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal dotes on would-be daughter-in-law Katrina and for her, she organised an intimate and traditional Punjabi sangeet. 

 

Read Full Article
December 8, 2021, 08:22 am IST
A sneak peek inside the lavish wedding venue

Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Now, we've got our hands on the gorgeous and magnificent venue and it is bound to give you royal feel. 

Read Full Article
December 8, 2021, 07:47 am IST
Only Organic Mehendi for bride Katrina Kaif and guests

After enjoying sangeet, Katrina and Vicky are all set for the Mehendi function today. Reportedly, Katrina will apply only Organic Mehendi and the same will be used for other guests as well. Around 20 kg of organic Mehendi power has also been reportedly supplied from Sojat town in Rajasthan.

Read Full Article