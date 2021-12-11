Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding pics: Couple smothers each other with love on fun-filled Haldi ceremony

After creating a massive buzz in the town, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally man and wife. Now, Vicky and Katrina shared the Haldi ceremony photos after the wedding pictures and well, they are as magical as the other ones. Just days after their royal wedding, the newlyweds sprung a surprise on their fans on Saturday and dropped gorgeous photos from their Haldi ceremony. From the pictures, it is clear, both Vicky and Katrina had a gala time with their friends and family.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Vicky and Katrina shared the inside photos from their fun-filled and colourful haldi ceremony. They wrote, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.(Thankful. Patience. Happiness)" In the photos, we can see a completely smitten Vicky and Katrina smothering each other with Haldi and love. Katrina could be seen clad in a beautiful ivory lehenga while Vicky could be seen in a white kurta and dhoti with a pink safa. In one of the photos, we could see groomsmen drenching a haldi covered Vicky with water. The stunning photos prove that Vicky and Katrina's wedding was one fun affair.

Take a look:

Previously, when Vicky and Katrina dropped their wedding photos, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." The photos for the wedding and Haldi ceremony were clicked by none other Wedding Filmer's team including Joseph Radhik as well.

For the uninitiated, the couple has been dating each other for a while and made sure to keep their love affair under the wraps. The couple had jetted off to Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 6 and their families, guests followed too. The celebrations had begun with the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony which was a gala affair and was attended by the couple’s family and close friends. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari, Vijay Krishna Acharya are a few from Btown who attended the royal wedding. On Friday, after concluding the wedding ceremonies, Katrina and Vicky left from Jaipur on a private chartered flight.

