Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding pics leave Bear Grylls, Malala Yousafzai & Lilly Singh in awe

One of the most awaited weddings of 2021 was of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in the presence of all loved ones at Six Senses Fort Barwara and their photos that came later, took over the internet. While all Btown celebs showered Katrina and Vicky with love, their wedding pictures went international too. Global personalities like Bear Grylls, Malala Yousafzai and Lilly Singh also reacted to their magical happily ever after photos of Katrina and Vicky.

Taking to the comment section of both Katrina's adorable posts for Vicky after their wedding, Malala wrote, "Congratulations" and the Nobel laureate added a heart emoticon at the end. On the other hand, Lilly Singh too wrote, "Woohooo!! Congrats girl" with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Bear Grylls, who recently did an episode of Into The Wild with Vicky Kaushal in the Maldives, penned a sweet comment on the URI actor's post for his wife. Bear wrote, "So Wonderful" with several heart emoticons in his comment.

Take a look:

Apart from them, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and many others wished Vicky-Katrina on their wedding photos. The couple shared lovely photos from the wedding ceremony and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Reportedly, on Friday, Vicky and Katrina are expected to leave Fort in Barwara and head for a quick vacay to the Maldives. Pinkvilla was first to inform you that the couple is looking at a short break after their wedding. Post it, they will be returning to their respective projects.

Also Read|OFFICIAL: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a sight of pure love in FIRST PHOTOS from wedding