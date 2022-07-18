Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's new pic from Maldives is just what we needed to beat our Monday blues

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest and most good-looking pairs of Bollywood. These two never fail in making heads turn with their lovey-dovey pictures with each other and we have to say that they have done it again. The couple is in the Maldives for Kat’s birthday celebrations along with their family and friends. We have been getting to see glimpses from the beachy birthday celebration and it is proof of the blast they are having. Well, Vicky just now posted a picture of him with his wifey and we have to admit that our Monday has suddenly become brighter.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s picture

In the picture, we can see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twinning with each other in white attires. Both of them are seated on a bed with pillows that are placed on a yacht. Both of them look extremely happy amidst the beautiful background. Katrina looks like a pristine beauty in white as she blushes and looks at her hubby who too has a bright smile on his face. Both of them place their hands on each other and make for a perfect couple.

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s picture:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently dabbling in a few different films. While he is prepping for Meghna Gulzar's biopic Sam Bahadur, the actor has Mera Naam Govinda in post-production. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a comedy-drama.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

On the work front for Katrina, the actress is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot. She also has Tiger 3 in the offing. However, her road trip film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt has been put on the backburner for now.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Birthday Wishes Highlights: Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan's sister Arpita and more send love & hugs