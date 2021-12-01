Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding to include an exotic tiger safari for guests; Reports

The Wedding of the Year- Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is right around the corner with fans buzzing with excitement. It seems like their grand wedding is getting grander by the minute! Just a few days ago, reports came in about ‘ViKat’ having a regal Rajasthani wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Now, it has been revealed that Vicky and Katrina have an adventure-filled wedding vacation planned for their guests - an exotic tiger safari has been booked for all of them.

According to India Today, the couple has arranged for a tiger safari at Ranthambore National Park for their invitees, which is just a 30-minute drive from the event venue. The guest list which was revealed not long ago by ETimes, included Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Kat’s dear friend Bosco Martin, among others. Even King Khan is speculated to make an appearance at the glam wedding. On the other hand, post-wedding, the happy duo is reported to move into their new, luxurious home in Juhu. Vicky has bought an entire floor in a high rise in Juhu according to ETimes reports.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming movies, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic, and The Immortal Ashwatthama. Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in the box-office hit ‘Sooryavanshi’. She will be next seen in two extremely hyped-up projects - ‘Tiger 3’ along with Salman, and also ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding gets another confirmation? Gajraj Rao jokes about mobile ban at venue