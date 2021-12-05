Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding mandap to be a lavish glass gazebo?

The countdown to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has officially begun as the festivities will kick off this week. The actor's brother Sunny Kaushal was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening as he left the city. Katrina's siblings and mum have also reached Mumbai. Meanwhile, in Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan, security arrangements are well underway.

Not just that, the Six Senses Fort is also gearing up for the wedding with prep underway in full swing. According to a latest report in India Today, amid the elaborate decor and security prep, Vicky and Katrina's wedding mandap will be treated differently.

As per the report, a specially designed royal mandap is in the making. Citing sources, the report stated that Vicky and Katrina will take their pheras in a gazebo of sorts which is likely to be made of glass. Yes, you heard that right. The mandap will truly be a special one.

The report further revealed that a few tents for the wedding have been specially ordered from Mumbai. The area outside will be barricaded and restricted due to the VIP movement that will take place. Around 120 guests are expected to be a part of the wedding celebrations and security will be beefed up.

The responsibility of parking, barricading, cleanliness, etc, will rest with the Panchayat, while the traffic arrangements during VIP movement will be the responsibility of the Barwara Police, the India Today report revealed.

The guest list includes Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

