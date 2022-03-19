Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi resume Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with a 45-day shoot.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, who kickstarted Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller Merry Christmas in December 2021, have now resumed the film's second schedule. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the duo are currently in the middle of a 45-day shooting schedule. The thriller's shoot is taking place at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai's Goregaon and has been going smooth.

The cast and crew took a break for Holi and will again begin shooting today. A source from the set revealed to Mid-Day that the crime drama will revolve around an uneventful day that turns Katrina and Vijay's world upside down.

Dishing out some more details about the ongoing shoot, a source said, "The edgy thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve. For the current stint, the makers have built the set of a house. Over the past few days, Vijay and Katrina have been shooting their portions in the bathroom — it sees them having a dramatic argument. While they took a day’s break on account of Holi, the team will resume work today. Both actors play characters with grey shades."

Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that the shoot is currently underway. Commenting on the film's timeline, he said, "We will wind up the second schedule in April, after which the final leg will be filmed in May and June. The entire movie will be shot in Mumbai, on sets as well as at live locations."

Well, guess we cannot wait to see this fresh pairing of Katrina and Vijay onscreen.

